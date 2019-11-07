Over 50 register for MACORP free online courses on heavy machinery

Over 50 persons have registered for free online courses in repair and maintenance of heavy machinery being offered through a collaboration between the Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (MA-CORP) and the Ministry of Public Tele-communications (MoPT).

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release, the courses are being facilitated by MACORP under its Caterpillar ‘Technicians for the Caribbean’ programme, while the Minis-try will provide support for access to computer systems and the internet.

The government has established over 170 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hubs in communities across the country. These hubs, along with the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) will be used as centres for the training programme. Persons will be present at the various locations to offer guidance.