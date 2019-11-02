Skeletal remains found in burnt car at Mahaicony

Police are probing the discovery of skeletal remains in a torched car at Mahaicony.
The discovery was made yesterday afternoon at Letter T, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. Regional Commander of Region Five Yonette Stephens last night confirmed the discovery to Stabroek News and said a forensic team was dispatched to the scene to conduct further investigations. She told Stabroek News that the car that was found was burnt beyond recognition with the skeleton inside. No other information was available at the time, she noted.