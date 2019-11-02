Alves out as leave expected to last until retirement -Top Cop says decision to be made soon on substantive replacement

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lyndon Alves remains on administrative leave, which is likely to last until his retirement although he was recently cleared of any criminal conduct in an investigation into alleged corrupt practices, Police Commissioner Leslie James said yesterday.

“Mr Alves is on administrative leave and I can say to you that is likely to lead him straight into retirement,” James told reporters.

James was at the time responding to questions on the sidelines of an event held at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Square, Eve Leary.