Relatives of missing fishers want DNA tests on West Berbice skeletal remains

The relatives of the two Corentyne fishermen who have been missing since a piracy attack on their boat last October are calling on the authorities to conduct DNA testing on the skeletal remains found at the West Coast Berbice foreshore Friday last to determine if there is a match.

In October, 2019, four Corentyne fishermen were dumped overboard in the West Coast Berbice area after a piracy attack on the high seas.

The body of Lamar Petrie, 20, of Lot 9 Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant was discovered along Good Faith, Mahaicony, while the body of Kawal Kissoon, also known as ‘Ajai,’ 36, of Lot 233 Letter Kenny, Corentyne, was discovered on the foreshore of the Abary River.

Still missing are boat captain Vishnu Seeram, also known as ‘Kevin,’ 20, of Port Mourant and Marvin Tamasar, called ‘Buddy’, 20, of Lot 305 Port Mourant.

However, Friday last after receiving information, police visited the Number 37 Village, West Coast Berbice foreshore and made the discovery of the skeletal remains which seemed to be that of a male.

A police source had noted, that a pair of long blue pants was found next to the remains.

Presently, the remains are at the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour, Region Five, where they are expected to be examined by a pathologist sometime this week.

After the discovery was announced in sections of the media, the fishermen’s relatives contacted Stabroek News and said that they would greatly appreciate if the authorities would carry out DNA testing since they believe that there is a high possibility that the remains could be those of their missing relatives.

Seeram’s mother, Shamwattie Inderjeet, said, her heart sank after she heard of the discovery since she is still holding out some hope that her son may still be alive. The woman told this newspaper that although they were not contacted by police as of yesterday she thought it best to contact this newspaper in order to call for the testing.

Furthermore, the woman stated, that after the attack they had encountered many unexpected difficulties, “Me fall sick. Me get high blood pressure and so now”, the still very emotional woman said. “It hard but we got to try”, she stressed.

Additionally, the relatives of Tamasar also supported the call for DNA testing.