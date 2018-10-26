UG launches Institute for Food and Nutrition Security

The University of Guyana (UG) yesterday launched its Institute for Food and Nutrition Security (IFANS).

The event was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal and the keynote address was given by Minister of Education (MoE), Dr Nicolette Henry.

“My understanding is that the aim of the institute is to help to identify food losses from the farm-to-table and assist policymakers to develop and implement policies in nutrition, food storage, safety, transportation and related areas to improve the functioning of food systems,” Henry was quoted as saying in a MoE press release. She added, “If we are to effectively create and disseminate knowledge on nutrition for safe, productive and sustainable societies, we need to develop our youth, bring them into the conversation and mechanics as it is the youth who will live with the consequences of hunger, poverty and climate change if these threats are not adequately addressed and mitigated.”….