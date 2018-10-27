Guyana News

Findings of molestation probe at Region Nine school to be shared with child protection agency

By Staff Writer

An investigation into allegations of predation by a male teacher at a secondary school in Region Nine has recommended that the findings be shared with the Childcare and Protection Agency.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) had been probing allegations of predation by a male teacher attached to the Region Nine school.

A ministry official, when contacted for a comment, noted that the matter was brought to the ministry’s attention and that senior officers had been dispatched to the region to investigate…..

