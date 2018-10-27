Sea and river defence laws being updated

With help from the European Union (EU), outdated sea and river defence legislation is being updated to take account of natural protections, such as mangroves, and to enable greater enforcement authority against encroachment.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure hosted a second stakeholder consultation workshop to discuss the draft bill and another dealing with disaster risk management.

The two bills are being developed through a participatory and consultative approach, which includes a series of workshops with key stakeholders. During the period October 16th to October 25th, consultations were held in all 10 administrative regions…..