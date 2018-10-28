HDM Labs took six months to fulfill two-week ‘emergency’ drugs contract, audit office finds

Instead of an agreed two weeks, New York-based firm HDM Labs Inc took six months to fully deliver on a contract valued hundreds of million for “emergency” pharmaceutical supplies sought last year by the Public Health Ministry, according to the latest Auditor General’s report, which also found that many of the prices quoted by the company were “significantly higher” than some of its competitors.

The report has also revealed that as at September 30th, the company was still owed $168.5 million but had made no efforts to collect the sum and as a result the Audit Office has said it will be scrutinising the contract award further.

The award of the contract raised many questions, particularly given the dealings between the ministry and the supplier prior to the award of the contract. Despite the controversy, the subject Minister Volda Lawrence has defended it, saying that all the necessary procedures in the award were followed…..