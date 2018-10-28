Guyana News

HDM Labs took six months to fulfill two-week ‘emergency’ drugs contract, audit office finds

-prices ‘significantly higher’ than competition

By Staff Writer
A comparison done by the Audit Office of the prices for 9 out of the 13 drugs quoted by IPA, Caribbean Medical Supplies and ANSA McAL Trading against those of the successful supplier, HDM Labs. The latter’s prices were significantly higher than at least two of the others.

Instead of an agreed two weeks, New York-based firm HDM Labs Inc took six months to fully deliver on a contract valued hundreds of million for “emergency” pharmaceutical supplies sought last year by the Public Health Ministry, according to the latest Auditor General’s report, which also found that many of the prices quoted by the company were “significantly higher” than some of its competitors.

The report has also revealed that as at September 30th, the company was still owed $168.5 million but had made no efforts to collect the sum and as a result the Audit Office has said it will be scrutinising the contract award further.

The award of the contract raised many questions, particularly given the dealings between the ministry and the supplier prior to the award of the contract. Despite the controversy, the subject Minister Volda Lawrence has defended it, saying that all the necessary procedures in the award were followed…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Cops kill suspected bandit at Zeelugt

UN office working with GECOM Chair on electoral aid –rep

PPP, AFC trade blame for bridge tolls in bid to woo Berbice voters

By

Comments

Trending