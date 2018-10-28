Kwakwani midwife found dead at home

The police in Linden are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Paulette Wade, a midwife whose lifeless body was discovered in her Kwakwani home on Friday morning.

Wade, 37, also called ‘P,’ of Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River, was discovered lying motionless on her bedroom floor by her seven-year-old daughter.

Enquiries revealed that the staffer of the Kwakwani Hospital and her daughter were home alone as her husband Hugh Wade has been away in the interior…..