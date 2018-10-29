Bail for miner accused of trafficking

A Port Kaituma miner recently charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, was placed on $5,000 bail by a city court.

It was alleged that Anderson Canterbury, on October 23rd at Waterfront, Port Kaituma, had in his possession 15 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The 28-year-old miner pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

According to the prosecutor, the drugs were found in his pants’ pocket.

Canterbury was placed on $5,000 bail and will return to court on November 6th, for his next hearing.