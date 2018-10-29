Hundreds walk to raise awareness about breast cancer

“Early detection saves lives” was the chant as hundreds took to the streets of Georgetown yesterday to raise awareness about Breast Cancer as part of the activities to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The march, which was organised by the Ministry of Public Health started and culminated at Parade Ground on Middle Street, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

Leading the march was Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, his wife Sita Nagamootoo, First Lady Sandra Granger, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence and Minister in the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings and several cancer survivors…..