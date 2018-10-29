Guyana News

St Joseph High fair patrons attacked, robbed on Woolford Ave

By Staff Writer

What was supposed to be the usual annual fair for the St. Joseph High (SJH) School was marred by violence as several patrons were attacked and robbed on Saturday night.

Scores of past students and other supporters of the St. Joseph High School Annual Fair took to social media yesterday morning to express their anger and dissatisfaction with what transpired.

The School’s Parent-Teachers Association also released a statement yesterday condemning the incidents…..

