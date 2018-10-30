Jagdeo uses local gov’t platform to target APNU+AFC at Corriverton, Rose Hall meetings

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) over the weekend attracted hundreds at public meetings held at Corriverton and Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, where Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo continued to use the ongoing campaign for local government elections to criticise the APNU+AFC’s governance of the country.

Jagdeo, who has said the upcoming municipal and neighbourhood polls are a dress rehearsal for the 2020 general elections, told the roughly three hundred persons gathered at Rose Hall Town Arch on Sunday evening that they have a very powerful tool in their hands, which was fought for by many generations of people—the right to vote. “I say to you do not take lightly this power that you have in your hands. We expect you on November 12th to exercise that power. It is our way of fighting back against this government that has inflicted so much pain on our nation in such a short period of time,” he said.

“We have a role to play in this country because we were open minded. We managed Guyana for everyone, that is why we stayed in office for 23 years because in a country like ours you have to make progress for all of its people for it to be sustainable and our party has done that,” he further said. “You traverse Guyana and you see transformation from Crabwood Creek all the way to the Pomeroon and right into the interior, that is the legacy of the PPP and because of that legacy we will return to office in 2020.”….