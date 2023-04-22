Norton debunks Jagdeo’s claims APNU only contesting 45% of local gov’t constituencies

Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, has rubbished claims by PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo that A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is only contesting 45 per cent of the constituencies in the upcoming Local Government Elections.

With the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yet to verify the number of areas being contested, both major parties; the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) and APNU, have gone on a public relations campaign with their own spin.

GECOM remains the only authority to provide such information through its various mechanisms.