APNU, PPP trade accusations about forged lists of candidates

APNU and the PPP/C yesterday traded accusations of irregularities concerning the nomination process for the upcoming Local Government Elections, with both sides alleging that signatures of their supporters were forged on the list of candidates of the other party.

During a press conference hosted by PPP/C General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, APNU issued a statement and attached letters from 13 persons who claimed that their names were placed on the PPP/C’s list without their consent and asked that they be removed. The letters were addressed to the Local Authority Returning Officer with the signatures of the persons and their ID card numbers.

“I have never put my signature on their list and neither have I consented to be on their list. I want my name to be removed with immediate effect,” one letter stated.