Man held at Five Star Landing over 2018 murder

At about 4.30 am yesterday, ranks from the Port Kaituma Police Station acted on information received and went to Five Star Landing, North West District (NWD), where they searched the shop of a 24-year-old female for arms, ammunition and narcotics.

The ranks did not find anything illegal but intercepted Gordon Henry, a 33-year-old gold miner, who was wanted by the Police for the murder of Clinton Henry, a 34-year-old miner which occurred on 05th May, 2018, at Yambay, Eclipse Falls Top, NWD.

The wanted murder suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned and he responded in his own words, “Da man wudda kill me if I didn’t kill he”.

He was arrested and escorted to Port Kaituma Police Station, where he was placed into custody assisting with the investigation.