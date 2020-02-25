Police probing stabbing death of Kaituma miner

The police say they are investigating the murder of Joseph Calistro, 26, a miner of Port Kaituma, NWD which occurred on Sunday February 23, 2020 at 14 Miles, NWD allegedly by a 25 -year -old miner, of Port Kaituma NWD, who has since been detained.

In a statement today, the police say that the investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were imbibing at a shop when the victim reportedly became intoxicated and wanted to fight the suspect who tried to avoid him and walked away but was pursued and assaulted by the victim who was said to be armed with scissors.

The suspect reportedly became annoyed, disarmed the victim and wounded him with the scissors, the police said.

The victim received medical attention at the Arakaka Health Centre about 01:00h the following day and was sent away. He returned to the said facility hours later with a breathing problem and was receiving oxygen when he succumbed.

The body which bore a wound to the middle of the chest and another to the right arm, is presently at the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.