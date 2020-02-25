Owen Arthur urges ‘peaceful, inclusive’ election

The Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission, former Barbadian Prime Minister, Owen Arthur yesterday called on all stakeholders to “demonstrate commitment to a peaceful, transparent, credible and inclusive election”.

In an arrival statement, Arthur said he was greatly honoured to be asked to lead the mission and noted that it will be the seventh consecutive Guyana election which the Common-wealth would be observing here.

“Our mandate is to observe and evaluate the electoral process independently and impartially. We will assess the pre-election environment, polling day activities and the post-election period and consider the various factors impinging on the credibility of the electoral process as a whole. We will then report on whether it has been conducted in line with Guyana’s national legislation, as well as the country’s regional and international commitments”, Arthur said.