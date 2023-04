APNU apologises to Chronicle reporter -says all journalists must be treated with respect

APNU yesterday apologised to Guyana Chronicle reporter Tamica Garnett for an expletive-laden volley which was aimed at her by party member Carol Smith Joseph and said that all journalists must be treated with respect.

Earlier in the day, Joseph herself apologised to Garnett.

“As (a) woman to another woman, I wish to apologize for my outburst when Ms. Tamica Garnett called me yesterday on my personal and private phone”, she said.