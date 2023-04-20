Chronicle reporter cursed by APNU’s Carol Joseph, GPA calls for apology

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has asked the Aubrey Norton-led APNU to issue an apology to Tamica Garnett of the state-run Guyana Chronicle, over a verbal attack by Chief Scrutineer Carol Joseph after Garnett requested information from the party on the local government election (LGE).

Garnett, who has been a reporter for many years, made a phone call to Joseph asking her for information relating to which areas the party will be contesting in the upcoming LGE.

However, instead of getting that information, Joseph proceeded to call the state-run Guyana Chronicle, biased, and demanded that the reporter not call her back, while sprinkling her dialogue with expletives as could be heard in a recording.