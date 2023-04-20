Tourism Ministry says supporting Linden Town Week organizers

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce yesterday said that it is supporting event organizers from Linden, who have planned activities to coincide with Town Week 2023, such as the Linden Building Expo and the Entrepreneurial Village & Arts Festival.

It was responding to a release from Waneka Arrindell, Mayor of Linden which was published in the April 17 edition of Stabroek News. The Mayor had said that apart from the Ministry of Works no other government agency had come forward and she queried whether the town had been excluded from the administration’s `One Guyana’ theme.

In its own press release in reply, the ministry said that it has been consistent in its support for Linden and the wider Region 10 as have other ministries of the government.