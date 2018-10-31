Batavia land dispute talks await survey verification

The Batavia Village Council is awaiting verification of a recent land survey by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) before commencing negotiations to resolve a dispute with miner Rickey Ramnarine.

The Village Council and Ramnarine, who it has accused of infringing on its land rights, agreed to the land being surveyed towards resolving the dispute.

Oren Williams, Toshao of Batavia, told Stabroek News that the survey was completed last Thursday and that the Village Council is now waiting on the GGMC to verify the demarcations…..