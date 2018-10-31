Guyana News

Batavia land dispute talks await survey verification

By Staff Writer

The Batavia Village Council is awaiting verification of a recent land survey by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) before commencing negotiations to resolve a dispute with miner Rickey Ramnarine.

The Village Council and Ramnarine, who it has accused of infringing on its land rights, agreed to the land being surveyed towards resolving the dispute.

Oren Williams, Toshao of Batavia, told Stabroek News that the survey was completed last Thursday and that the Village Council is now waiting on the GGMC to verify the demarcations…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Harbour Bridge company receives bids for quality control lab

Brokerage and trading services company pays courtesy call on Gold Board

Government Analyst lists licensed water factories

Comments

Trending