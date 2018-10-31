Guyana News

Forrester not an agent of the CHPA – Saul

By Staff Writer

Robert Forrester, whose photograph was placed in an advertisement over the weekend advising the public that he was not authorised to transact business on behalf of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), is not an agent of the CHPA says Chief Executive Officer Lelon Saul.

“Mr Forrester is not an agent of the CHPA. We have received several complaints that seem to suggest that he is an agent of CHPA. He is not,” Saul said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Company says GRA sold former KFC, Pizza Hut buildings way below value for outstanding taxes

Man gets two years for causing wife’s death in East Bank bike crash

Videos of Palm Court assault surface

Comments

Trending