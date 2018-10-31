Forrester not an agent of the CHPA – Saul

Robert Forrester, whose photograph was placed in an advertisement over the weekend advising the public that he was not authorised to transact business on behalf of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), is not an agent of the CHPA says Chief Executive Officer Lelon Saul.

“Mr Forrester is not an agent of the CHPA. We have received several complaints that seem to suggest that he is an agent of CHPA. He is not,” Saul said…..