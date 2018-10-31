Fuel seller gets 18 months for stealing $1M in sales

A man was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in jail after he admitted to stealing $1 million from his employer.

Alex Persaud, 44, admitted that as a servant of David Younge, while being entrusted with $1 million, he fraudulently converted it to his own use at Puruni Landing, Cuyuni River, between October 14th and October 26th.

Persaud pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

According to the prosecutor, Persaud sold fuel at Puruni Landing for Younge, who is based in Bartica…..