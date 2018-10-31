Suspected imposters raid La Penitence houses for drugs

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) is investigating the reported raids on the homes of two La Penitence families last Wednesday by persons purporting to be officers attached to CANU and the Police Narcotics Branch.

When contacted, Head of CANU Michael Atherly yesterday explained that the agency is currently investigating and will issue a response at a later date.

Meanwhile, a traumatised Sheneza Bacchus explained that her ordeal began around 5.30 last Wednesday evening when a group of four persons, purporting to be from the Police Narcotics Branch, showed up at her lot 241 Independence Boulevard, La Penitence, home and demanded that they be allowed to search the premises.

She explained that with the exception of her young son, who was on his laptop in the lower flat, everyone else was upstairs when she noticed two unmarked pickups outside the yard…..