Bees attack men at Providence work site

Two men were on Tuesday rushed to the Diamond Diagnos-tic Centre for medical attention after being attacked by a swarm of bees.
The men have since been identified as Eric Sookhoo, 60, of Lot 54 Third Street, Stewart-ville, West Coast Demerara and Shemer Shalim, 48, of 1408 Plantation Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.
According to reports received, the two men, who were said to be attached to a construction company located in Eccles, East Bank Demerara, were doing works on a road in the Providence Housing Scheme when the bees attacked them just after lunch on Tuesday…..
