Fish vendor remanded over armed robbery

By Staff Writer
Jonathan Ishmael

A week after his alleged accomplice admitted to robbing a man who was about to lend him money, a fish vendor appeared before a city court and denied the same charge.

Jonathan Ishmael, 28, on October 4, 2018, at Ramp Road, East Bank Demerara, allegedly robbed Ravindra Seodat of a silver Samsung cellphone valued $20,000 and $14,00 cash, while being in the company of another and while armed with a knife.

Just about a week ago, another man, Mohammed Shavi, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced to 36 months in jail…..

