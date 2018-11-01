Judge to get timeline on severance payouts to ex sugar workers

High Court judge Fidela Corbin-Lincoln is expected to be given a report tomorrow on the timeline by which government is likely to make payouts of outstanding severance to the more than four thousand former GuySuCo workers who were made redundant a year ago.

When the matter came up for hearing yesterday morning, Nikhil Ramkarran, counsel for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) against which the action was brought, indicated that the government intends to honour its obligations to the ex-sugar workers but could not say when payments would be made.

He said it is public knowledge through press reports that plans are being made by the state to ensure the payments and against this background has given an undertaking to ascertain from the sugar corporation when the monies would be paid…..