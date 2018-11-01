Guyana News

Man charged over Palm Court shooting granted $50,000 bail

By Staff Writer
Safraz Khan

A Campbellville resident was yesterday charged and granted bail in relation to discharging a loaded firearm outside the Palm Court club on Main Street last weekend.

Safraz Khan, 37, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, who read the charge to him.

It is alleged that Khan, on October 28, at Main Street, Georgetown, discharged a loaded firearm within 100 yards of a public way.

Khan denied the allegation levelled against him…..

