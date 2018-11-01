Man remanded over wounding of father with cutlass

A man was yesterday remanded after he was charged with chopping his father in the head with a cutlass.

Seion Obermuller, 27, of Falls Top, Region One, is accused of unlawfully wounding Keith Obermuller, on August 12, at 42 Miles Backdam, North West District, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

The facts related in the matter allege that on the day in question, Seion and his father were consuming alcohol together, when Seion turned to his father and told him, “Two big men can’t live in one house”. The accused then picked up a cutlass and dealt his father a chop in the head.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that the defendant was charged in 2016 with attempted murder as well as with wounding his brother.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan subsequently remanded the accused and adjourned the matter until November 6, when it is expected to be heard at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.