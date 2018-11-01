Ministry to determine if HDM Labs should be penalised for late supply – Lawrence

In view of HDM Labs’ late supply of what was meant to be emergency supplies, the Ministry of Public Health will undertake a review which will help it to determine if the company will be penalized.

In addition, questions about an over $40M disparity in the contract costs quoted by the Ministry of Public Health and the Auditor General would have to be clarified.

Answering ten prepared questions and a further two on the subject in the National Assembly yesterday, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence said that her ministry was looking at the contract and delivery dates…..