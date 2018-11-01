Ministry to determine if HDM Labs should be penalised for late supply – Lawrence

In view of HDM Labs’ late supply of what was meant to be emergency supplies, the Ministry of Public Health will undertake a review which will help it to determine if the company will be penalized.
In addition, questions about an over $40M disparity in the contract costs quoted by the Ministry of Public Health and the Auditor General would have to be clarified.
Answering ten prepared questions and a further two on the subject in the National Assembly yesterday, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence said that her ministry was looking at the contract and delivery dates…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments