Mistrial declared in ‘Cobra’ trial over 2010 murder

By Staff Writer
Tyrone Rowe

Owing to a procedural error, Justice Sandil Kissoon yesterday declared a mistrial of the case in which Tyrone Rowe, called ‘Cobra,’ was before the court for the 2010 murder of Troy Collymore.

The defect which warranted the judge’s declaration, surfaced when the case was nearing its end.

As a result, Rowe has been remanded to prison to await a new trial which is scheduled to commence in the new criminal session next January…..

