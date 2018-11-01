Westminster woman alleges months of police harassment

Sandy Akra of Westminster, West Bank Demerara, yearns for peace of mind in the midst of what she claims is continued harassment by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The woman, who turned up at Stabroek News on Wednesday, and recounted being strip-searched in the presence of male police in her home, said she feels as though her family is being targeted, as her home has been the subject of several raids by the police over the past few months.

Attempts to contact Divisional Commander Edmond Copper to ascertain whether any such raids were authorized proved futile…..