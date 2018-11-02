GWI survey finds high percentage of city customers illegally reconnect service

Approximately sixty percent of a sample population of 700 Georgetown customers have illegally reattached their water service after being disconnected for overdue balances. This was revealed in a survey conducted by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in October, 2018.

A release from GWI yesterday said that as a result, the utility has intensified its disconnection and service removal campaign across the capital city, with a particular focus on those customers who have illegally reconnected their service.

GWI’s Revenue Manager for Georgetown, Nicholas Dawalat said that the company is currently in the Queenstown area and is planning to venture out to the various wards in Georgetown such as Stabroek, Alberttown, and Charlestown…..