Second Lusignan prison escapee back in custody

Just over two weeks after he and two others escaped from the Lusignan Prison, Dextroy Pollard was yesterday recaptured and turned over to police by a public-spirited citizen on the West Bank of Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) confirmed that Pollard, of Wales, West Bank Demerara, who fled while being held at a holding bay at the Lusignan Prison for the offence of break and enter and larceny, was handed over to the police sometime yesterday.

The man was reportedly recaptured at Free and Easy, on the West Bank of Demerara, by a public-spirited citizen and subsequently turned over to the police…..