Guyana News

Second Lusignan prison escapee back in custody

-after capture by public-spirited citizen

By Staff Writer
The two prisoners that have been recaptured, Dextroy Pollard (left) and Travis Evans

Just over two weeks after he and two others escaped from the Lusignan Prison, Dextroy Pollard was yesterday recaptured and turned over to police by a public-spirited citizen on the West Bank of Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) confirmed that Pollard, of Wales, West Bank Demerara, who fled while being held at a holding bay at the Lusignan Prison for the offence of break and enter and larceny, was handed over to the police sometime yesterday.

The man was reportedly recaptured at Free and Easy, on the West Bank of Demerara, by a public-spirited citizen and subsequently turned over to the police…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Guard charged with trying to murder men at Meadow Bank wharf

GWI survey finds high percentage of city customers illegally reconnect service

Court dismisses charge against bus driver over passenger’s death

Comments

Trending