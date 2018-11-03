CCJ to hear appeal of ruling on legality of GECOM Chairman’s appointment

PPP Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha has been granted leave by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to challenge the decision of the Guyana Court of Appeal upholding the appointment of retired judge James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The Trinidad-based court of last resort for Guyana has granted leave in accordance with Section 6(c) of the CCJ Act.

As a result, Mustapha/the appellant, has been ordered by the Registrar of Guyana’s Supreme Court to lodge the sum of $759,000 as security for costs within the next 90 days and within that same period to satisfy the requirements of Rule 10.6 (2) (b) of the amended CCJ Rules. Those rules stipulate that a list of the documents which he proposes should be included in his record of appeal and provided to the proper officer. ….