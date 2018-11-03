Guyana News

GCCI, Food and Drug Dep’t ink MoU

By Staff Writer

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Government Analyst and Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) on Wednesday signed a one-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in agro-processing standards.

According to a GCCI press release, Jewel Sears, Deputy Director of the GA-FDD and Richard Rambarran, Executive Director of the GCCI, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in the GCCI boardroom at 156 Waterloo St. North Cummingsburg, Georgetown…..

