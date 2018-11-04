Accomplice in Mahaicony hijacking still at large

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is yet to arrest the man who assisted the now-dead bandit, Melroy Solomon, in a carjacking as well as the abduction of a farmer from Perth, Mahaicony on Thursday.

Around 10.30 am, the two men had hijacked a car from Vick’s Taxi Service in Foulis, East Coast Demerara and escaped to Perth, where they abandoned the vehicle. Solomon and the other man then abducted a farmer, first robbing the man of his clothes, before having him take them out of the back lands on horseback.

After they were escorted by the farmer to the road, they boarded a taxi and were confronted by the police while exiting the village. Solomon reportedly opened fire at the police and was fatally shot during the exchange, while his accomplice managed to escape…..