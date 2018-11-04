Rose Hall money changer missing

A Rose Hall, Corentyne moneychanger has been missing since Friday and his family is seeking the public’s help to find him.

A missing report has been filed at the Rose Hall Outpost for Anil Kumar Sukraj, 28, who was last seen on Friday midday in the Albion area wearing a blue shirt, grey short pants and slippers. His family launched a search for him yesterday but up to press time he had not been located. According to information gathered, Sukraj left home around 7.30 am on Friday to head to work at the Rose Hall Arch. He, his father and brother are known money changers in Rose Hall.

This publication was told that around Friday midday Sukraj was seen boarding a hire car from Rose Hall, Corentyne…..