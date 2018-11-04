Suspects in Kwakwani midwife murder brought to city for questioning

Two suspects in the murder of Kwakwani midwife Paulette Wade have been brought to Georgetown for additional questioning.

Sunday Stabroek was reliably informed that a total of six men were taken into custody since the woman’s body was discovered in her home more than a week ago, however, of the six, three were released on station bail last Thursday, while two of the remaining three were brought down to the city for additional questioning yesterday.

A police source also told this newspaper that they have been granted an extension to keep the two men in custody up until Monday as they continue to follow all possible leads…..