Training held for aviation officers on National Air Navigation Plan

A one-week training programme to aid the development of a National Air Navigation Plan (N-ANP) was recently conducted here for civil aviation officers.

A release from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that the training was done by experts from the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) South American (SAM) Region.

Training was provided to officers from the GCAA’s Air Navigation Services (ANS) and Aviation Safety Regulations Directorates (ASR), along with stakeholders from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, the Hydro Meteorological Services responsible for Aeronautical Meteorology, and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport…..