Palm Court assault victim undergoes surgery to stop internal bleeding

By Staff Writer
Romario Baljeet

Romario Baljeet, the man who was recently assaulted outside of the popular Palm Court nightclub, underwent emergency surgery on Monday for internal bleeding.

Ken Baljeet told Stabroek News that his son, who had already undergone two surgeries for the injuries he sustained during the attack, underwent a third one yesterday after the family noticed there was excessive bleeding from his wounds.

“We woke up and noticed blood on the bedsheets and his towels and after the bleeding would not stop we decided to take him to the Diamond Hospital, where we were then advised to revisit Woodlands Hospital, where he was initially treated,” the senior Baljeet said…..

