Rural constable accused of teen’s murder freed

Based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), police yesterday withdrew the murder charge laid against Tony George, the Rural Constable who was implicated in the killing of 15-year-old Ricardo Singh, who was stabbed in July during an altercation at a wedding house along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

It was alleged that George murdered Singh on July 9th, at Soesdyke Public Road.

Attorney Dexter Todd, who represented the accused, had argued from the time that his client was charged that the charge was bad in law. The attorney also argued that his client acted lawfully as a law enforcer when the incident occurred.

During yesterday’s hearing before Magistrate Leron Daly, the court heard that the prosecution, having requested time to file further statements and seek advice from the DPP to address the attorney’s concerns, was directed to withdraw the charge.

As a result, George was freed.

During George’s first court appearance, the police had said that on the day of the fatal stabbing, Singh and his friends went to the wedding house at Soesdyke and an altercation occurred. It was alleged that George, a Rural Constable (a part of the community policing group for the area), arrested the now deceased youth and placed him in the back of a vehicle en route to the station. On their way to the station, however, George reportedly stopped the vehicle, which was driven by someone else, and he jumped out of the vehicle and Singh did the same. George reportedly told the driver to go get the police and when they returned they met Singh with a stab wound to his belly, while the defendant stood with residents from the area.

Singh, of Lot 63 Blocks 1 & 2 Diamond New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, died minutes after 12 am on July 9th, after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times.