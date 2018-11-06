Guyana News

Two bandits held after stabbing man at Berbice Car Park

By Staff Writer

Two alleged bandits were yesterday apprehended and turned over to the police by personnel of a private security service after they robbed and stabbed a man on the Berbice Car Park.

 According to police reports, the incident occurred around 10.45 pm on Sunday, moments after which the two men were apprehended by personnel of a private security service who arrived on the scene.

The victim’s cellphone which the two men had allegedly swiped was however not recovered…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Men held over Kwakwani midwife’s murder released on station bail

No bail for accused in knife-point robbery

Gov’t, Islamic bank mission set funding priorities

Comments

Trending