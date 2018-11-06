Two bandits held after stabbing man at Berbice Car Park

Two alleged bandits were yesterday apprehended and turned over to the police by personnel of a private security service after they robbed and stabbed a man on the Berbice Car Park.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 10.45 pm on Sunday, moments after which the two men were apprehended by personnel of a private security service who arrived on the scene.

The victim’s cellphone which the two men had allegedly swiped was however not recovered…..