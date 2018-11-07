Chinese medical team awarded Foreign Link Award

Three members of the 14th Chinese Medical Team were last month awarded the Foreign Link Award, following their participation in Linden’s 18th annual “Race of Cure”, an event to raise cancer awareness.

Vice-captain of the Medical Team, Dr. Wang Feng, who along with three others are currently attached to the Linden Hospital Complex, explained that the race had the support of numerous volunteers from various organisations, including over 40 doctors and nurses from the operating theatre of the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), all of whom took to the streets to raise awareness on breast cancer…..