Mocha activist celebrates 100 years of living

Mocha/Arcadia community activist Ina Barnwell-Bacchus celebrated her 100th birth anniversary on Monday.
A press release from the Region Four administration reported that Barnwell-Bacchus, born November 5th, 1918, is regarded as being a political stalwart in her community, contributing to its development through years of service.
Fittingly, she was joined in the celebration of her century milestone by residents of the Mocha/ Arcadia community and officials from the region. Also in attendance were Minister of Social Cohesion and the General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Amna Ally…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments