Guyana News

Mocha activist celebrates 100 years of living

By Staff Writer
Ina Barnwell-Bacchus (Region Four administration photo)

Mocha/Arcadia community activist Ina Barnwell-Bacchus celebrated her 100th birth anniversary on Monday.

A press release from the Region Four administration reported that Barnwell-Bacchus, born November 5th, 1918, is regarded as being a political stalwart in her community, contributing to its development through years of service.

Fittingly, she was joined in the celebration of her century milestone by residents of the Mocha/ Arcadia community and officials from the region. Also in attendance were Minister of Social Cohesion and the General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Amna Ally…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Accused in brother-in-law’s murder believed to be mentally unstable

Removal of utilities delays Timehri roundabout

Success of constitutional rights commissions should be evaluated prior to renewal

By

Comments

Trending