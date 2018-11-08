Guyana News

Bids in for five NDIA pump stations

By Staff Writer

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will soon commence construction of five drainage and irrigation pump stations.

The pump stations will be constructed at Hope and Nooten-Zuil on the East Coast Demerara, Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast,  Den Amstel, West Demerara and Mora Point, Mahaica/ Berbice.

Tenders for the project were opened yesterday morning at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at Main and Urquhart streets.

The companies and their bids are as follows:

