Force vehicles donated by Chinese gov’t ‘in order’

A year after a fleet of vehicles was presented to the Guyana Police Force by the People’s Republic of China, the force carried out an inspection to assess the conditions in which they are being kept.

The inspection was carried out on all the vehicles received across the divisions. This exercise was reportedly carried out simultaneously, across the divisional headquarters and other locations.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release, related that a directive was given to officers that on November 6, 2018, all vehicles must be just as clean, efficient and serviceable as when received…..