Guyana News

Force vehicles donated by Chinese gov’t ‘in order’

—GPF A, B divisions report following countrywide inspection

By Staff Writer
Deputy Commissioner of Operations of the Guyana Police Force, Maxine Graham conducting the first inspection of the Chinese-donated vehicles at the Eve Leary Ground yesterday. (Department of Public Information photo)

A year after a fleet of vehicles was presented to the Guyana Police Force by the People’s Republic of China, the force carried out an inspection to assess the conditions in which they are being kept.

The inspection was carried out on all the vehicles received across the divisions. This exercise was reportedly carried out simultaneously, across the divisional headquarters and other locations.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release, related that a directive was given to officers that on November 6, 2018, all vehicles must be just as clean, efficient and serviceable as when received…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Bids in for five NDIA pump stations

Guyana poised to sign air service pacts with Aruba, three African nations

Guyana poised to sign air service pacts with Aruba, three African nations

Man accused of selling stolen car parts online granted bail

Comments

Trending