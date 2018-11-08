Probe ongoing into fuel scam at Ministry of Education

Investigations have been launched into the unauthorized collection of millions of dollars’ worth of fuel on behalf of the Ministry of Education and heavy consumption by a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Toyota Mark X, according to the 2017 Auditor General’s report.

In the case of the GDF, the Mark X belonging to a senior officer consumed just over $3M worth of gas for 2017 while at the Ministry of Education unauthorized vehicles visited a GUYOIL gas station during the month of December and collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel. A similar situation which occurred in Region Four during 2011 is still under police investigation.

According to the report which was tabled in the National Assembly last month, six vehicles not registered as property of the Ministry of Education were used to uplift 4,351 litres of diesel valued $788,773 from GUYOIL’s Regent Street location in December 2017 on thirteen occasions. “This indicated that on average, in excess of one ‘45 gallons’ drum was uplifted on each occasion. We could not determine the basis on which such quantities of fuel were uplifted, and whether it was in the public’s interest,” the report states…..