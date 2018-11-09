Guyanese pastor, US missionary die in Suriname accident

A Guyanese pastor and a visiting American missionary are now dead after they were involved in a vehicular accident in Suriname yesterday afternoon.

At the time of the accident, Patrick Tulsie, 73, of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, was driving his vehicle, a Toyota Raum, with the visiting missionary, Tim Manning, as his passenger. They were reportedly on their way to a location on Keizerstraat, Paramaribo.

Not many details about the accident were available up to press time but Stabroek News was told that Tulsie’s vehicle collided head on with a truck. As a result of the impact, Tulsie and Manning were pitched out of the car. They both reportedly died on the spot. A utility pole and metres of electrical and telephone wires were also damaged.

Members of Tulsie’s family confirmed his death last night but explained that they were not in a position to give any details since they were unsure of what had transpired themselves. However, they noted that the man would frequent Suriname to minister at a church.

Reports from the neighbouring country suggest that the Surinamese truck driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

Condolences were extended to Tulsie’s family on Facebook, where he was remembered as a model citizen and a “very friendly” man who “wouldn’t pass you anywhere straight.”